RUSHVILLE - Linda Ashwill has announced her candidacy for Rush County Commissioner, Northern District on the Republican ballot.
For eight years, she has served as secretary for the Rush County Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals where she has ensured that all applications for building permits and subdivisions were filed properly, confirmed that all surveys were in proper order before presenting to the board, and provided customer service and assistance to residents calling or entering the office. She also has experience in the surveyor’s office.
Ashwill said that that best part of her current position is getting to know and serve the residents and business owners in Rush County.
As commissioner, Aswill pledged to continue to serve citizens by using her proactive approach and attention to detail to ensure Rush County will continue to prosper.
She encourages citizens to be active in local government and will listen to their ideas and concerns. She believes in preservation and supporting local business; she also understands the importance of Rush County’s agricultural roots but also the benefit industry brings.
Ashwill said she brings valued experience to the people and businesses of Rush County having worked in the auditing and accounting at Vitran Express in Indianapolis; was co-owner of a funeral home and ambulance service where she was a state-certified emergency ambulance service technician; held the position of Traffic Manager at Draper Shade and Screen in Spiceland for 12 years; and implemented computer files for students while employed at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Knightstown. She has managed apartments for Housing and Urban Development, which put her in the position of understanding the needs of the less fortunate. Presently, she holds Life/Health and Property/Casualty Indiana State Insurance Licenses.
Ashwill has been active for 38 years in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having served as Secretary and Chaplain; is an honorary retired member of the Psi Iota XI Sorority; and was active in the Order of Eastern Star and Business and Professional Women Organization.
Together with her husband, Leonard, Ashwill purchased a historic home on Gings Road in 1997 that they have enjoyed restoring. She collects antiques, especially depression glass, and loves to bake her famous sour crème coffee cake for her friends and family.
She has two sons, Darren and Jason Greene, and two stepsons, David and Dennis Ashwill.
Linda and Leonard enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
