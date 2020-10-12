GREENSBURG - Aspen Place Health Campus, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community in Greensburg, has responded to the challenges of today through the Trilogy SHIELD Program – a companywide cleanliness initiative that amplifies the provider’s industry leading disinfection protocols in response to COVID-19.
Made possible through the use of existing technologies and standards in place across Trilogy Senior Living Communities, this program is supported by the provider’s relationship with 3MTM Commercial Solutions Division, and through the use of 3M’s disinfection technologies.
Comprised of Sanitation, Health Solutions, Illness-prevention, Evidence-based Lasting technologies and Disinfection tools, the Trilogy “SHIELD” protects Trilogy’s residents from germs that could lead to illness, including the COVID-19 virus. Utilizing 3M technologies, the Trilogy SHIELD helps to keep each of Trilogy’s health campuses clean and infection-free using the following methods:
• The disinfection of all high-touch Trilogy surfaces twice daily
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided to all employees
• Continued practice of social distancing
• Continued use of the 3MTM Disinfectant Cleaner
• Continued use of the 3MTM C. Diff Solution Tablets
“As a provider of compassionate care, we at Trilogy have always taken pride in our high-quality cleaning services, as well as our ability to enhance them even further,” commented Leigh Ann Barney, Trilogy President and CEO. “As we continue to adhere to CDC, CMS, and state and local guidelines, we’re proud to introduce a new cleaning program that will not only keep our residents and employees safe during this pandemic, but protect them against future health threats that can be so dangerous for the most vulnerable members of our population. Paired with our existing standards for cleanliness, the Trilogy SHIELD will ensure that our residents feel safe in their home, and provide their loved ones with much-needed peace of mind.”
About Aspen Place
Aspen Place Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. To learn more about Aspen Place, please contact the campus by calling 812-527-2222 or visit our website at www.aspenplacehc.com.
About 3M
3M applies science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 3M’s 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.3M.
About Trilogy Health Services
Trilogy Health Services communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services in over 110 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Trilogy’s senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of our residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Trilogy Health Services is a subsidiary of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Inc. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, please visit our website at www.trilogyhs.com. You may also follow Trilogy Health Services on Facebook and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.