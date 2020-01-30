GREENSBURG - What does it take to maintain perfect attendance at your place of work for an entire year? Is it a strong sense of responsibility? A commitment to healthy habits? Respect for your coworkers? A passion for what you do?
Trilogy Health Services, a provider of senior living services, understands that it’s all of the above, and oftentimes, so much more. That is why the provider believes in celebrating those exemplary employees who go above and beyond to make it to work each and every day.
Aspen Place, a Trilogy senior living community, is pleased to announce that six of their employees have been recognized by Trilogy Health Services, LLC, for having perfect attendance in 2019.
These staff members were among 1,010 employees company-wide who did not miss a day of work and were not tardy from Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 14, 2019. For this achievement they received a $250 bonus and an additional day of paid time off, along with a plaque recognizing their accomplishment.
Shaun Steele, Executive Director of Aspen Place, stated, “It takes both passion and dedication to maintain perfect attendance for an entire year. We appreciate the commitment of these employees to serving our residents and supporting their coworkers. They are valued members of our campus team and we are lucky to have them.”
Because they work for a company in the business of caring for others, Trilogy employees have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of many, every time they clock in.
Residents of Trilogy’s communities throughout the Midwest look forward to seeing the Trilogy employees who have become their friends, and in many cases, their family. Although Trilogy takes pride in recognizing every employee who goes the extra mile, those with perfect attendance demonstrate a level of dedication that calls for added accolades. A $10 gas card is also issued each month to every employee with perfect attendance.
The following employees were recognized for having perfect attendance in 2019:
Brenda Gridley, LPN; Elaine Peterson, CRCA; Kathy Bauman, Environmental Services; Rachel Tatman, LPN; Beth Delaney, Dietary Aide; and Hannah Wernke, QMA.
Aspen Place’s senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those we serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations.
To learn more about Aspen Place please call 812-560-1402 or visit www.aspenplacehc.com.
