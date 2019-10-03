GREENSBURG — Aspen Place Health Campus recently celebrated their seventh anniversary with a “Lucky 7” Casino Night event, which took place at Aspen Place Health Campus.
A complimentary meal and refreshments were offered to those who joined in the senior living community’s celebration.
Attendees also competed in games of roulette and Plinko for a chance to secure a Derby Dinner grand prize, and an Elvis impersonator serenaded the entire party to make sure that everyone left feeling like a winner.
“It’s hard for us to believe that we’re approaching nearly a decade of service to the Greensburg community,” commented Katrina Keck, Executive Director.
“With our latest Casino Night, we spent the evening surrounded by friends and family, laughing with residents and staff, and making memories that we’ll always cherish. It perfectly captured the last 7 years of joy in one spectacular night!”
Aspen Place Health Campus is proud to be a member of the Greensburg community, and is proud to offer health and hospitality to seniors in their community.
For more information, contact the campus by calling 812-527-2222 or visit www.aspenplacehc.com.
