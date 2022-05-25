GREENSBURG – Aspen Place Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community in Greensburg, was honored with an award for outstanding customer service.
By placing their customers first, the campus has succeeded in exceeding the expectations of the people it serves. At Trilogy Health Services’ recent Spring Meeting in French Lick, Aspen Place was recognized for achieving customer service excellence with the company’s Platinum Award.
Twice a year, Trilogy solicits feedback from residents and families through Customer Satisfaction Surveys. Their responses are viewed as invaluable and are used to identify places where the campus excels as well as opportunities for growth.
Aspen Place received recognition for their scores in Staff Attitude, Quality of Nursing Care, Food Quality, Activity Programming and Appearance/Cleanliness.
“The team at Aspen Place is honored to receive this award. Servant leadership is at the heart of all we do, and we are committed to delivering best-in-class customer service to our residents,” Brenda Bannon, Executive Director, said.
Company-wide, over 10,500 surveys were mailed to family members and other responsible parties. Nearly 82 percent of customers responding said they would recommend their Trilogy campus to someone who required senior living services. Trilogy Health Services currently operates nearly 130 senior living communities throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
