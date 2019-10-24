Aspen Place receives award for outstanding customer service

GREENSBURG - It’s a question that companies have been wrestling with for decades – what is the key to customer satisfaction? At Aspen Place a Trilogy Senior Living Community in Greensburg, IN, the answer is simple: servant leadership. By placing their customers first, the campus has succeeded in exceeding the expectations of the people it serves. At Trilogy Health Services’ recent Fall Meeting in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Aspen Place was recognized for achieving customer service excellence with the company’s Platinum Award.
Twice a year, Trilogy solicits feedback from residents and families through Customer Satisfaction Surveys. Their responses are viewed as invaluable, and are used to identify places where the campus excels as well as opportunities for growth. Aspen Place received recognition for their scores in Staff Attitude, Quality of Nursing Care, Food Quality, Activity Programming and Appearance / Cleanliness. It also comes as no surprise that Aspen Place scored high on Trilogy’s recent Employee Satisfaction Survey, which was conducted through Great Places to Work (GPTW). The relationship between these two scores reflects one of Trilogy’s core beliefs: If you treat your employees like royalty, they will treat your customers like royalty.
“At Aspen Place, we believe that when many servant hearts unite under a shared purpose, there’s no limit to the positive difference that can be made in the lives of others. Our scores on the Customer Satisfaction Survey represent our team’s dedication to servant leadership, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition,” commented Katrina Keck, Executive Director. “We’re honored to have received such positive feedback from our customers, and promise them that we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”
Companywide, over 10,157 surveys were mailed to family members and other responsible parties. Over 62 percent of the surveys were returned. Nearly 89 percent of customers responding said they would recommend their Trilogy campus to someone who required senior living services. Trilogy Health Services currently operates over 100 senior living communities throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
