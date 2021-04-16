DECATUR/FRANKLIN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin patching work next week along Ind. 46 between Greensburg and Batesville in Decatur and Franklin counties.
Patching is expected to take approximately two weeks and will require various lane closures and flagging.
Following patching, crews will begin milling and paving the 13.5-mile section of roadway between U.S. 421 and Ind. 229.
Work will continue throughout the summer under additional lane closures.
The $3.4 million contract was awarded last October and is scheduled to be complete by the end of August.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Information provided
