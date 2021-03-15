OBITUARIES
Richard Leo Ball, 67
Mary Jane Brown, 79
Joan Elizabeth Luttel, 91
Jean C. Miller, 96
Mary Jane Brown, 79, of Greensburg passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Aspen Place Health Care in Greensburg. She was born July 18, 1941 in Cambridge City to Clarence Lawrence and Hazel (Brook) Lawrence. Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Charles Brown, her daughters, …
