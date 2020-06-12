OBITUARIES
Edward H. Laws, 82
Roger W. Gardner, 74
Leona Darlene Bell Holycross, age 96, of Marysville, formerly of Batesville, Indiana, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home. A homemaker, she was a 1941 graduate of Marysville High School. She was born August 21, 1923 to the late Curtis and Bertha DeWitt Bell. She was also preceded in deat…
