OBITUARIES
Lois Marie (Noel) Bullock, 98
Charles W. Corbin, 79
Candace S. “Candy” Durbin, 68
Mildred C. Giddings, 90
Norman Russell Jones, 89
THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
James Miller-Greensburg
Tom Schwettman-Batesville
Cheryl Riggs-Glenwood
ANNOUNCEMENT
The Greensburg Housing Authority is temporarily located at 315 S. Ireland St. Greensburg, IN 47240 and monthly Greensburg Housing Authority meetings are back in session. Meeting will now be held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the temporary location.
The next meeting will be 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The public is welcome and attendees are expected to follow the COVID mandates as listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.