Janice H. Anderson, 100
Donna L. Dobbins, 77
Rhonda L. R. Means, 54
Velma L. Miller, 78
Janice H. Anderson, 100
Donna L. Dobbins, 77
Rhonda L. R. Means, 54
Velma L. Miller, 78
Velma Lavern Miller, age 78 of Batesville, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Andrews Health Campus. The daughter of William and Lucille (Spicer) Meadows was born on March 28, 1942 in Greensburg, Indiana. Velma married Maurice Miller on May 20, 1960 in Greensburg, Indiana. She wa…
