OBITUARIES
Paul Amos Downey, 89
William Clay Flack, 81
Van D. Spangler, 83
Shirley Kay (O’Bryant) Stotts, 74
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 9:02 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.