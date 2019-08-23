Aleah Nelene, Kinsley Ann, and Gracelynn Shae Carmer, infant daughters of Christopher Carmer and Cassandra Hellmich of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis. They are survived by their parents; one sister, Maya Hellmich, Greensbur…
Charles E. Kuntz, 92, of Shelbyville, passed away August 20, 2019 at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, Shelbyville. Burial will be ion Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery. Visi…
Hallie Maxine Thompson Revalee, 88, passed away Monday morning August 19, 2019, at Country Charm Senior Living Center in Greenwood, Indiana, after a long illness. She had previously lived in Greensburg, Indiana, for over fifty-five years. Maxine was the first child of Ray and Helen Cooper Th…
Ann M. Dawson Baker, 47, formerly of Westport, IN died on August 7th, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach Florida. Born October 2, 1971 in Rushville, IN she was the daughter of Harry and Susan (Clemons) Dawson. She was a 1990 graduate of South Decatur Junior/Senior …
