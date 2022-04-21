OBITUARIES

Tammy Lynn Humpert, 52

Mary Jane Michels (Dennert), 100

Ronnie Lee Quicksall, 70

The Decatur County Auditor’s Office will be working with limited staff beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, to 8 a.m. Friday, April 29.

Decatur County Auditor’s Office personnel will be attending a State Called Auditor’s Conference April 26-28 in Indianapolis.

Art on the Square Gallery

The Art on the Square Gallery’s next show will be a Decatur County themed show in honor of the Decatur County Bicentennial Celebration. All area artist, amateur or professional, are invited participate and there is no fee. Submit your 2D artwork at the gallery no later than the first week of June. The show will run through June and July.

For more information call 812-663-8600 or stop by the Art on The Square Gallery at 114 E Washington Street, Greensburg.

