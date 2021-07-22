OBITUARIES
• Iva Mary Anne “Curly” Dummich, 84
• Walter Lee Hermesch, 93
THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
• Ken Waits-Rushville
• Cortnie Anderson-Greensburg
• Rosemary Moton-Batesville
ANNOUNCEMENT
The Greensburg Housing Authority is temporarily located at 315 S. Ireland St. Greensburg, IN 47240 and monthly Greensburg Housing Authority meetings are back in session. Meeting will now be held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the temporary location.
The next meeting will be 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The public is welcome and attendees are expected to follow the COVID mandates as listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.