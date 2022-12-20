Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK... A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather impacts to central Indiana Thursday night and continuing through Christmas weekend. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero, strong wind, and accumulating snow. * WHERE...Areas generally south of I-70. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for locations near and north of I-70. * WHEN...Thursday night through Friday evening for snow. Thursday night through Monday for dangerous cold. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday evening. People need to pay close attention to the weather situation. Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.