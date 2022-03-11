THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued support:
Dave O'Mara-North Vernon
Thomas Bedel-Oldenburg
Ronald Hassler-Rushville
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Craig W. Simon, 40, of Napoleon passed away at 8am, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Greensburg on September 21, 1981, and was married to Emily Johannigman on October 19, 2013, and she survives. Other survivors include his sons Maximus and Duke, and his daughter Bailee, all…
Sr. Judith Werner, age 78 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, died Saturday March 5, 2022 at the convent. She is survived by brothers James, Dale and Brian Werner all of Batesville, brother-in-law Stephen "Skip" Lowe of Morrow, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in dea…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.