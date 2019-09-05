At A Glance Kevin Green Kevin Green 7 hrs ago Thank you! The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership: • Archie Gardner-Westport• Joann Sexton-Greensburg Tags Subscriber Daily News Obituary Newspapers Today Joann Sexton-greensburg Archie Gardner-westport News Social Media Readership Thank Kevin Green Follow Kevin Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries McKinney, Brenda Meyer, Luella Luella Meyer, age 91 of Batesville, died August 29th. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8pm at Meyers Funeral Home. Funeral Wednesday, 10am St. John's United Church of Christ, doors open at 9am. www.meyersfuneralhomes.com Fleenor, Tommas "Tommy" Nieman, Rose Whipple, Donald Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed in local crashFor the love of horsesAccused murderer to be tried as an adultHarris and Morgan from near LexingtonNew Directions puts on a new facePortraits of Hope: Teresa Ruble of Speranza HousePolice Blotter 083019Police Blotter 083119Police Blotter 090319Portraits of Hope: John Cunningham of Recover Out Loud Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.