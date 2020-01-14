Norman Wayne Ryle, age 80, died January 10, 2020 at Columbus Regional Health. Norman was born November 23, 1939 in Greensburg, Indiana at the home of his paternal grandparents, Lucian and Effie Ryle. Norman was the son of Loren Forest and Juanita Louise Schroeder Ryle. He arrived unexpectedl…
George Meyer, age 83 of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. Born on July 24, 1936, he was the son of Carl and Mary Ann (nee: Gerling) Meyer. He married Dorothy "Dots" Moeller on June 22, 1960 and she preceded him in death April 9, 1999. He is survived by sons Mike (Brenda) Me…
