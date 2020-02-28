Obituary
Luella J. Lecher, 83
Thank you!
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
Patricia Nevins-Greensburg
Ted Hahn-Greensburg
Snow showers and flurries ending. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Snow showers and flurries ending. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 28, 2020 @ 8:45 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Luella J. Lecher, 83, Greensburg, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. Born, May 1, 1936 in Sandusky, Indiana, she was the daughter of Bernard J. and Cecilia M. (Hessler) Harpring. Luella had been a Nanny in Cincinnati. She was a seamstre…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.