OBITUARIES
Evelyn Ann Polcha Harhai, 87
Cecelia Rose (Weinberg) Nahmias, 98
Terry A. VanSickle, 68
THANK YOU
Lisa Sizemore-Rushville
Joyce Papenhaus-Greensburg
Nancy Shera-North Vernon
Terry A. VanSickle, 68, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his residence. Born April 15, 1953 in Rushville, he was the son of Robert and Ruby (Finnsey) VanSickle. He married Mary (Dile) VanSickle on May 11, 1985 and she survives. Other survivors include his father-in-law…
Evelyn Ann Harhai, 87, of Spanish Fort, AL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Born in United, Pennsylvania on December 24, 1933, she was the oldest daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Ondrejko) Polcha. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husban…
Martha Gooldy, 71, Plainfield died April 23. Survivors, companion, James Boone; siblings, John Gooldy; , Susie (Ralph) Achenbach; step-sister, Judy (Jack Crandall) Johnson. Services later in June. Visit hamptongentry.com
