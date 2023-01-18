THANK YOU
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 8:31 pm
...Strong Wind Gusts Thursday Afternoon and Evening... A tight pressure gradient within a deeping surface low to the north will lead to gusty winds between 12PM and 7PM tomorrow. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible, with the greatest chance of occurance over southeast portions of central Indiana. Secure loose objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.
