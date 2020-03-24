Obituaries
Andrew Harhai, 89
Barbara M. Hoeing, 73
Gerald Olin Sullivan, 93
Thank you!
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
Angie Stapp-Greensburg
Evelyn Volk-Batesville
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Gerald Olin Sullivan, 93, of Taylor Road died 9:15 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Four Seasons Health Care Center. A private graveside service will be conducted Friday at Vernon Cemetery with Rev. Tom Rust officiating. There will be no visitation. Myes~Reed Chapel on 25th Street is handling…
Barbara M. Hoeing, 73, of Greensburg, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Heritage House Nursing Home. Barbara was born on May 29, 1946 in Rush County, the daughter of Wilbur & Bertha (Kelley) Harding. She has been a Decatur County resident since 1972 and was a member o…
Andrew (Andy) Harhai was born in Greensburg, PA on October 22, 1930. He was the son of the late Paul and Henrietta (Pawlyshyn) Harhai. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Harhai and Steve Harhai; and six sisters, Pearl Klaka, Mary Beluschok, Ann Hr…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.