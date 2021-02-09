OBITUARIES
Hunter Marie Darling
James Everett Davis, 73
Matthew Isaiah Grote, 20
Suzann McCoy, 66
Herschel Taylor, 96
Francis “Whitey” A. Wesseler, 76
Hunter Marie Darling, daughter of Austin and Erinn (Stamm) Darling, was born sleeping February 4, 2021 and is now in heaven with Jesus and her great grandparents. She is survived by two sisters, Haisley and Hadley Darling; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Ann Marie Darling of Knightstown; …
