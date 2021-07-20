OBITUARIES
- Robert Austin Rice, 93
- Mary Helen Ryle, 88
THANK YOU
- Jeffrey & Anne Wilson-Batesville
- Mervin & Susie Schwartz-Saint Paul
- Dee Carpenter-Rushville
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Lauren W. Owens, (Bunk) Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Lauren was born on May 2, 1928 in Marion Indiana, the son of Noah and Myrtle Owens. Lauren was never married. He is survived by one sister, Gerry McReynolds of Greensburg and nine nieces and five nephews. …
Phyllis Anita (Thie) Miller (88) of Morristown, IN passed away Sunday July 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Thelma (Orr) Thie, husband William E. Miller, daughter Myra (Miller) Owens, grandson Infant Seitz, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Eddie Eisert and b…
Cassandra Billingsley, of Sunman, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021. For more information, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.