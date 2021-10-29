OBITUARIES
Chad Allen Moore, 47
David R. Scripture, 79
THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued support:
Janet Smith-Batesville
Elizabeth Scott-Rushville
Marvin Stier-Greensburg
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.