OBITUARIES
Wiley "Gene" Bockover, 78
Calvin Carson "The Flagman" Crawley, 72
William “Billy” C. Davidson II, 42
Donald Carl Hermesch, 86
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 6:10 pm
William "Billy" C. Davidson II, 42, of North Vernon passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Columbus Regional Hospital. He was born in Batesville on Tuesday, May 2, 1978 to William Davidson and Linda (Voiles) Newheart. Billy spent many years working at D.S.I. in Greensburg. He was active …
Wiley "Gene" Bockover. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday February 12, 2021 at Richland Fishers Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burns Funeral Home in Milroy.
Hunter Marie Darling, daughter of Austin and Erinn (Stamm) Darling, was born sleeping February 4, 2021 and is now in heaven with Jesus and her great grandparents. She is survived by two sisters, Haisley and Hadley Darling; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Ann Marie Darling of Knightstown; …
