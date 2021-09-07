BATESVILLE – The Batesville Athletic Booster Club is hosting its annual fall raffle at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The event is expected to draw approximately 600 Bulldog supporters. Tickets are now priced at $25.
The Booster Club exists primarily to support Batesville athletics through fundraising and volunteer organizing.
The ticket cost covers a dinner of fried chicken, french fries, green beans and coleslaw and an entry into the raffle with a top prize of $2,000.
Each year, the Booster Club raises money through the raffle fundraiser to purchase uniforms and equipment for junior high and high school student athletes, according to Batesville Athletic Booster Club President Bertha Hazelwood.
“We try to do everything we can to make Batesville student athletes look good when they’re out there performing on the field or track or court,” Hazelwood said.
Three main fundraising events are organized each year by the Booster Club. They organize a golf outing each June, a dinner and raffle each September and a special 500 Club year round.
Hazelwood believes this is the 33rd consecutive raffle organized by the Batesville Athletic Booster Club.
Like Hazelwood, most of the members are parents of current or past Batesville student athletes and continue to raise money for these young athletes.
If interested in attending this year’s raffle in support of Batesville athletics, ticket orders can be mailed to PO Box 274, Batesville, IN 47006.
