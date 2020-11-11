Due to COVID-19 related attendance restrictions, there will be no general admission tickets available for Friday’s regional football game at North Decatur. Attendance will be limited to player family members and essential personnel only.
Those individuals will find out more information directly from the North Decatur Athletic Department.
Fans will be able to listen to the game through both WTRE and WRBI. In addition, the webcast of the game will be available through Periscope.
