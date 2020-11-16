RUSHVILLE – The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County will host its 3rd Annual Benefit Auction for Kids virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets for this virtual event are $20 and come with a gift from Brandywine Creek Vineyards and Winery. The event will take place on Facebook and will offer a review of what the Club has done since last year’s auction.
Tickets are available at the Boys and Girls Club’s front desk, via email or by contacting a board member.
Contact Gretchen at (765) 932-2765 or gwilliams@bgcrushco.org with any questions or to purchase tickets.
Auction items can be found on Harmeyer’s Auction and Appraisal’s website https://harmeyerauction.hibid.com/catalog/246670/2020-rush-county-boys-and-girls-club-benefit-auction/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.