SHELBYVILLE - Shelby County Players is holding auditions for the classic fairy tale Cinderella at 6:30 p.m. September 20th and 21 at SCP Offstage, 1416 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville.
Cinderella will be presented as SCP's annual Young Audience Production, and will include traditional weekend performances, and two days of morning/afternoon performances for all Shelby County second-graders.
Cinderella will be directed by SCP’s Debbie Stafford.
Casting needs include a minimum or (12) characters ranging from youth to adult and comprising both male and female roles.
All rehearsals and performances will be at SCP Offstage.
Performance dates are November 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees on November 13 and 20 at 2 pm.
Performance dates for the second-graders are November 15 and 16.
For more information, contact Stafford at 317-443-0332 or visit our website at ShelbyCountyPlayers.org
Danyel Comstock is producing the upcoming performances and may be contacted at DComstock@ShelbyCountyPlayers.org.
