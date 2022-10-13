GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community High School Counselor Susan Auffenberg has been named High School Counselor of the Year.
The Indiana Counseling Association chooses an elementary, middle school and high school counselor from nominations across the state, and then for their Fall Conference in November an overall “Counselor of the Year” is chosen.
Those counselors are nominated by other counselors, school principals, and peers, and the winners are selected per the number of nominations each receives.
Auffenberg talks about her award with a little bit of pride (her award is truly honored) but mostly in a way that says “all in a day’s work.”
“When they made the presentation, the gentleman speaking said that I probably held the record for the most nominations at any one time,” she said, and then joked, “so I believe it was a conspiracy, so to speak. In a good way!”
Beginnings
Auffenberg originally intended to study computer science, but after a semester in that curriculum she realized a change was in order.
“I knew almost right off that computer science was not for me,” she said.
So she graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor in physical education and health and continued there for her Master’s in Counseling and Guidance.
In 1979, she landed her first job teaching PE/health and coaching at GCHS.
“I was excited because back then people said don’t go into education, you might not get a job, but my mother told me that I needed to study what I loved the most, and so I studied PE and health,” she said.
She also had opportunities to coach, so she was pleased.
After a few years at the job, Dean of Students L.J. Taylor offered her the job of counselor. She wan’t sure she was ready, but after three days of indecision she accepted the job.
Counseling
She realized right away there were adjustments that needed to be made.
While teaching, she loved that she knew her schedule each day. There were some days at the beginning when she thought she might be in over her head.
When it came time for her to study for her Master’s, she wasn’t sure where to go, but the advice from her mother was clear: “Always have a back up plan.”
So, a Masters in Counseling was the obvious best back-up plan.
“We teach the kids that here. Always have a back-up plan” we say,” she said.
The bottom line
When asked what her keys to success have been she said, “Remember that here it’s all about the kids.”
GCHS Principal Grant Peters commented on the award.
“Miss Auffenberg is an absolute blessing to the students of Greensburg Community High School. She has been a fixture for many years and proven to work tirelessly for positive student outcomes,” he said. “This award is well deserved and I am humbled and proud to call her my colleague and friend.”
Commented
