GREENSBURG – Tree County Player’s next offering “August: Osage County” opens on the TCP Playhouse stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and continues the evenings of Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
Directed by Sean Durbin, “August” is a darkly comic play centered on the dysfunctional Weston Family, who gathers after the disappearance of their patriarch.
During the three act production, the members confront long-buried secrets and resentments, with sometimes hilarious results that are also sometimes brutal.
Tree County Players is alerting the audience that the play contains strong language and intense subject matter, including drug use, suicide, addiction, sexual references and intergenerational trauma and is intended for 18+ mature audiences.
Centering on a tense family reunion in a small Oklahoma town, the play is dominated by Violet Weston (played by TCP stage veteran Lori Durbin), an eccentric family matriarch with mouth cancer and a contentious relationship with her husband and children.
When a family tragedy brings all the survivors together again, old wounds and hurts are reopened as the family is forced to confront its past and present.
“August” won its writer Tracy Letts a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award for Best Play, and the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
In 2013, “August” was adapted into a feature film including the likes of Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, both of whom received Academy Award nominations for their performances.
“’August’ is an actor’s show. It’s so much about characters and their flaws and foibles,” Durbin said. “It’s a challenging show for everyone in the cast, but it gives us the opportunity to showcase the kind of talent TCP regularly offers.”
TCP President Karen Matthews admitted “August” was a departure from the usual TCP fare, but indicated TCP fans had requested something with more mature themes.
“I urge those who feel uncomfortable to forgo ‘August,’” Matthews said. “But you will appreciate the work and emotion put into it by this talented cast.”
