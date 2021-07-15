RUSHVILLE - It has been a busy summer at the Rushville Public Library. Activities and events have kept staff members and visitors with plenty to do.
RPL Director Nicki Kirchoff announced new events coming in August.
“Summer reading is over, but that doesn't mean we're done at RPL. We're excited to offer all types of monthly programming beginning in August and look forward to bringing more people into the library,” Kirchoff said.
Here is a brief look at what is ahead at the RPL.
For grades 3-6
Gaming Club: This is free to participate. Kids get to try out new games each month and meet other kids that have the same interest in gaming. Gaming Club meets from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. Each month there is a new game to discover. The Gaming Club will meet on Aug. 25.
For Teens (Grade 7-12)
YA Book Club: This club is also free. Area youth will be on the ground floor of a new teen book club that meets monthly at Mocha Moose.. The first meeting will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the coffee shop.
The August book club pic is The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon and copies are available for checkout at the circulation desk at RPL.
Mini Summer Olympics and Tie Dye DIY: This free event will have participants make a tie dyed creation and take part in some water inspired “minute to win it” Summer Olympic type games at the RPL Discovery Park. A white T-shirt and a meal will be provided by RPL. Sign up online at the library’s website (https://www.rushvillelibrary.com/) or give the library a call at (765) 932-3496.
Adults
Adult Book Club: This new monthly adult book club will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. starting Aug. 4. August book, This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, will be discussed. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
Cookies with Christina: Learn the ways of cookie decorating with professional baker Christina Gurly. Be sure to come hungery to this free class. Sign up online at the library’s website (https://www.rushvillelibrary.com/) or give the library a call at (765) 932-3496.
Annual Fundraiser
The RPL annual fundraiser will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the RPL Discovery Park. Tickets are available for $20 each or $35 per couple and can be purchased at the library. The meal includes a choice of ribeye or chicken breast with a live auction and raffle drawings throughout the evening. Music will be provided by Scot Schrader with Brian Sheehan MC'ing. A beer and wine cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds raised fund the two grand prizes of the John Gridley Memorial Art Contests and the purchasing of new library shelving.
