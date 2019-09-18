BATESVILLE -- Olé! Batesville's first Fiesta Hispana is Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 3 p.m. at Liberty Park.
The event, sponsored by the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee of Batesville, will offer authentic Mexican food, music, dancing and kids' activities.
“We are thrilled that the community and businesses such as French’s Locker, Gillman Home Center and Shopko are supportive and excited for this awesome event that offers activities for the entire family,” said HCAC President Jodi Alexander, Batesville. “All are welcome as we hope to not only celebrate diversity, but to also celebrate what makes Batesville so great.”
The day's goal is to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
The idea began when community development director Steven Harmeyer "approached us saying the city was wanting to do more cultural events. We're trying to be a little bit more involved."
A committee member suggested replicating Sunman's Cinco de Mayo Festival and Celebration here. "They loved doing it." Many of the same Hispanic volunteers are organizing this fiesta.
Most of the food will be cooked on site. A variety of tacos (carnitas, chorizo, steak), tamales and duritos (crunchy fried puffed wheat snacks that are different than Doritos), nachos and four different salsas will be offered. Desserts will include cheesecake, flan (a custard baked with a caramel glaze) and tres leches (milk) cake. Traditional drinks will also be sold: fresh watermelon, horchata (a milky drink) and hibiscus (a drink infused with dried hibiscus flowers).
Adult beverages are not provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own alcoholic drinks.
Victor Cisneros will keep the party energized with music, a mix of Hispanic and American tunes.
Kids' activities will range from four piñatas, a soccer skills clinic and bouncy house to Jenga and other games manned by the Mayor's Youth Council. St. Louis School members are providing a craft.
Food, drinks and games can be purchased with cash only.
Alexander, whose dad is of Mexican heritage, is searching for more volunteers. She needs a group to do face painting and others to help with kids' activities, serving food and cleaning tables. Helpers may contact her at 812-932-1030 or jodi_rodriguez3@hotmail.com; or search for Hispanic Community Advisory Committee on Facebook.
The event is being organized by HCAC members plus more volunteers: Maria Alvarez, Rosendo Alvarez, Lucy Blanco, Ricardo Camarena, Victor Cisneros, Araceli Dávalos, Ana Garcia, Audrey Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Nidia Hernandez, Hector Meneses, Gregorio Nuñez, Lupe Pérez and Telesforo Santiago.
The president believes Fiesta Hispana is "something unique and different for Batesville and just another way to build community with all of our neighbors."
Of the Hispanic volunteers, she says, "I think they're excited just to showcase their culture and their real food. They're really proud of it."
The fun will go into the evening "until we run out of food."
Proceeds will benefit the HCAC scholarship program for graduating seniors in southeast Indiana who are either Latino or planning to major in a foreign language.
