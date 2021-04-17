Sandy Black’s retirement bucket list included writing a book by her 80th birthday. Since making that list, she has written the “Fun Books by Sandy” trilogy, with the publication of its final installment, “Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught,” coinciding with her 82nd birthday.
Black developed a fascination with old structures, such as barns, churches, the one-room schoolhouses, railroad depots and courthouses. Not merely just the physical structures themselves, but the role they played in society, the activities people did inside them, what may have happened in early America within these buildings that may have helped frame the nation as it is today.
In their own way, these buildings played a crucial role in how history and society played out. And they were also important to the people whose lives unfolded in their rooms.
With her writing, she promotes her message that passion with purpose is powerful. She gives her readers a snapshot of a bygone era, depicting how many students of yesteryear came of age in those old-timey, one-room schoolhouses.
A firm believer of the power of passion with purpose, Black has endeavored to contribute to various causes through the sales of her books. She has made donations to Tunnel2towers.org, Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette’s memorial fundraiser, and with “Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught” she aims to develop a Carthage Hidden Gem Scholarship Fund.
Currently, the FOC offers one $1,000 scholarship offered yearly to one deserving Ripley Township senior. The fund was established three years ago and continues to grow with the help of donations and fundraising events.
Black has become involved in helping this project for the last year.
She said, “My hope is to raise enough to support two students with books and fees for their college attendance in the fall 2021 academic year.”
With this, she connects her chronicle of the schoolhouses of old with the classrooms of today, the stories of students of yesteryear with scholars of tomorrow.
“If I and others can turn their passion into a purpose for helping others then that’s one heck of a return on investment,” Black said.
The Carthage Literary Guild will be hosting Sandy Black for a special presentation and book signing at 6:30 p.m. May 11. The event will be held at the Marick Event Center, 300 East Street, Carthage IN, 46115.
The presentation is free. There will be time for a meet and greet with the author and a book signing. Proceeds benefit the Future of Carthage Hidden Gem Scholarship.
