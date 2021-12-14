GREENSBURG - Country music songwriter, artist and published author Jimmy Wayne will be on hand at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, December 16) for Lady's Night at Wolf Theatres, 910 W. Ann Blvd., for a screening of the movie based on his book "Paper Angels." It's a Christmas story about a child who receives help from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program and the man who picked his name.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m.. The movie, popcorn, and a drink will be provided free of charge, but attendees are asked to bring art supplies which will be distributed to Head Start, Carousel Play and the Decatur County Family YMCA.
Jimmy Wayne was born on October 23, 1972, in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and grew up in Bessemer City. His biological father abandoned him, and he and his sister were raised in and out of foster homes or were left with other people when their mother would leave them or was in prison.She served four months in prison in 1985 when Wayne was 12.
Wayne was placed in a group home, but ran back to live with his mother for a brief time before living on the streets and with his sister. He was invited to move in with an elderly couple, Russell and Bea Costner, (just down the road from where his mother was living), after being hired to mow their lawn.
After finishing high school, and with the help of Bea Costner, Wayne earned a degree in Criminal Justice and started working as a guard at the Gaston Correctional Facility for four years before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue his musical interests.
In Nashville, Wayne found a job working as a songwriter for Acuff-Rose Music, collaborating with Dean Dillon, Sanger D. Shafer and others while practicing his guitar and songwriting skills. One of his first cuts as a songwriter was "Put Your Hand in Mine," which was released by Tracy Byrd in late 1999. By 2001, Wayne had signed to a recording contract with DreamWorks Records' Nashville division.
His first single "Stay Gone" was inspired by his sister, Patricia, who explained her marital troubles to him by saying "everything would be better if her husband would just stay gone."
According to the Country Music Channel and Wikipedia, the song peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts that year.It was also the first release from his self-titled debut album"I Love You This Much."
The next single went on to peak at No. 6, followed by "You Are" and "Paper Angels." The album also included the song "Blue and Brown," which Wayne wrote about a foster brother who ended up a prison inmate at the correctional facility where Wayne worked.
Wayne wrote "Paper Angels" about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program and the book earned him a William Booth Award from the organization.
In January 2010, Wayne set out on a 1,660-mile walk from Nashville, Tennessee, to Phoenix, Arizona, to raise awareness to the plight of the 30,000 children who age out of foster care every year in America.
Called the "Meet Me Halfway" campaign, he walked 25 miles a day, only taking days off the walk for eight scheduled concerts. He also took time from the walk to fly to the California state capitol to speak in favor of a bill that would increase the age kids age out of the foster system from 18 to 21.
Tickets are available at the WTRE studios from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and are limited. If you are unable to pick them up at WTRE, call 812-663-3000.
