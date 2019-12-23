GREENSBURG — An auto accident on Ind. 3 in Greensburg claimed the life of a local man last Thursday afternoon.
Gregory A. Phillips, 49, was pronounced deceased upon arriving at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, according to the accident report provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the report, Clinton Moore, 25, of Connersville, told authorities he looked down to get his lunch box and suddenly his airbags were deployed and he was going off the roadway.
The driver of the second vehicle involved, Logan Phillips, 21, of Greensburg, said he was stopped to make a left turn with his turn signal on when suddenly he was struck from behind, according to the report.
Gregory Phillips was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the report. Logan Phillips reportedly told authorities the passenger was wearing a seat belt but had his seat leaned back.
The second vehicle was reportedly stopped on Ind. 3 at W. CR 400 N. making the left turn, while the first vehicle was northbound on Ind. 3 before reportedly hitting the second vehicle from the rear.
The accident report said the first vehicle went off the roadway on the east side of the road and into a field, and the second vehicle went off the west side of the roadway into a field.
The report indicated an unsafe speed and distracted driving were contributing circumstances of the accident.
