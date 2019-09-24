Aviation board will make offers to two other property owners

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Board of Aviation Commissioners announced Monday they are extending uniform offers to two more properties for the airport expansion project.
As previously reported by the Daily News, an estimated 147.17 acres of land will be affected by the runway replacement and realignment. An additional 33.06 acres of land will have only overhead airspace affected; meaning nothing tall could be constructed to block the runway. A total of seven property owners are involved, with varying amounts of land from each.
The planned runway is expected be 5,405 foot long by 100 foot wide. It would be placed west and south of the current runway, and would transform the local airport to a business class facility.
The board approved appraisal reports for the Beggs and Haston properties and authorized their attorney, Donald J. Tribbett, to obtain title searches and extend uniform offers to those property owners.
The Beggs property involves 62.446 acres and was appraised at $574,000. The Haston property involves 26.925 with three easements totaling 1.277 acres and 17.118 acres in aviation easement. That parcel is appraised at $370,700.
As part of the accepted motion for the appraisal reports, the board also agreed to initiate eminent domain proceedings to appropriate the properties in the event the offers are rejected.
Two other appraisal reports for other properties were accepted last month.
One of the two, Sterchi properties, is intended to be a fee simple acquisition. For this, they are seeking to acquire 15.362 acres of land appraised at $226,000.
As for the other Sterchi property, the property owner would be able to retain ownership of the property and would be able to use it in any manner that does not interfere with the airport’s use. They are looking to acquire 0.96 acres of land for this portion appraised at $3,300.
The other appraisal report accepted last month was for 52.842 acres from the Goddard property, which is currently appraised at $667,875.
Background information
The city council passed the second reading of the airport expansion ordinance in March on a 4-1 vote.
The ordinance states the estimated total cost of funding the project is in an amount not to exceed $3.5 million. This includes paying capitalized interest, if necessary, refunding the outstanding note, and issuance expenses.
The project’s financing would be similar to a line of credit; the airport authority will draw down funds as needed to take care of costs as they are incurred instead of borrowing a lump sum of money up front. The funds borrowed will be around $3.5 million, as stated in the ordinance.
The outstanding note is in reference to a 2007 ordinance where $1.6 million was borrowed to purchase the airport. The city currently owes $270,122.75.
The airport expansion is an estimated $10 million project, which the Greensburg Aviation Board has said will be funded through an FAA grant.
The grant is what’s known as a reimbursement grant, which means the city will put up the initial funding for the project and 95 percent of the cost will be returned.
While the estimated cost of the airport expansion is around $10 million, the local share of that outside of grant funds is five percent, or roughly $500,000. Those monies will come from the city’s EDIT funds.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
