INDIANA – In advance of a major winter storm, now is a good time to remind homeowners and renters about preventing frozen pipes.
In 2022, State Farm paid over $181M for nearly 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage, with the average claim coming in just over $20,000.
Texas was the #1 state for these losses with $64 million in claim costs.
Illinois was ranked #3 in the country for frozen pipes and winter water losses. The insurer paid more than $10.8M for these claims.
In Indiana, State Farm paid $2.4M for frozen pipe claims this year.
Frozen pipes
A one-eighth inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day, ruining floors, carpets, furniture, and irreplaceable personal belongings. When temperatures in southern climates dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, pipes can freeze and burst. However, pipes can freeze anywhere due to exposure from cracks or holes in siding or because of pipes placed in outside walls with inadequate insulation.
There are some things you can do to prevent frozen pipes from happening.
Let faucets drip overnight to keep water moving freely.
Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.
Disconnect garden hoses or use indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes.
Ensure your home maintains adequate heat inside, at least 55 degrees.
Water can be shut off to prevent freezing pipes but note that fire suppression systems will be deactivated when water is shut off.
When pipes freeze
If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and call a plumber.
Avoid applying flames to thaw pipes. Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame because it could cause a fire hazard. Water damage is preferable to burning down your house!
Use a hair dryer as a possible heat source (with caution). You may be able to thaw a frozen pipe using a hair dryer — again, make sure you are not in standing water. Start by warming the pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section of pipe.
Shut off the water supply. If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it. Be sure to leave the water faucets turned on.
Contact your insurance company if there is damage.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.