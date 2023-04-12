VERSAILLES - The Back on Track Health Education Fair is set from 3 to 6 p.m. April 20, at the Ripley County Health Department, 102 W. First North Street, Versailles. Free food and vaccinations along with help with Medicaid redetermination is on tap.
Statewide, 26.3% of K-12 students still need to get all required shots for school, according to the Indiana Department of Health. When the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends, many Hoosiers could lose their Medicaid benefits if they don’t take action.
To help with both issues, the Ripley County Health Department and MDwise are hosting the Back on Track Health Education Fair. All routine childhood vaccinations, including measles/mumps/rubella, polio and HPV, will be available, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older.
During the federal public health emergency, no one lost their Medicaid coverage. When it ends, many Hoosiers could lose their benefits. Taking action now could help them stay covered. Navigators will be on hand at the event to help individuals log on to FSSABenefits.IN.gov and manage their benefits.
Attendees will receive free food, free school supplies and a chance to win door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise. In addition, there will be:
- Free shaved ice
- Free coffee from Emily’s Brew
- Free groceries (while supplies last)
- Free face painting, nail painting and braids by students from Southeastern Career Center
- Free resources from Indiana Legal Services
- Free phones for those who qualify from StandUp Wireless
Anyone who wants transportation to the event should call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204. More information at MDwise.org/backontrack.
An adult must accompany children younger than 18 with valid identification, such as a driver's license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots. But organizers will ask if they have health insurance.
-Information provided
