GREENSBURG - In preparation for the coming academic year, local school children can again receive a backpack filled with much needed school supplies compliments of the Daily News in partnership with area businesses, organizations and the caring citizens of the Greensburg community.
Backpacks full of school supplies are being made available despite the fact the annual "Back to School Bash" at the Decatur County Family YMCA has been cancelled for 2020.
With face painting for young and old, Purdue Extension on hand to entice new 4-H members, and even free haircuts for the kids, a large crowd usually turns out for the mid-July affair, but with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing there will be no Bash this summer.
"We have decided to postpone this year's Back to School Bash event," said event organizer and Daily News employee Natalie Acra. "We want to keep our kiddos and families healthy and safe."
But Acra wants local families to know their back-to-school will still be met.
"We are still providing those much needed backpacks and supplies through the Daily News office," she said.
Backpacks and supplies are available for students in grades K-12.
Students must be pre-registered to receive a backpack.
Register by visiting www.greensburgdailynews.com and clicking on the 2020 "Backpacks" button or by visting www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8B82BZ.
The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Those who are properly registered may pick up their bags from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of July 20 to 24 at the Daily News office, at 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
Call Natalie Acra at 812-651-0884 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.