GREENSBURG – Another successful effort to assist area families get ready for a new school year is in the books.
The annual Back to School Bash was held Tuesday at the Decatur County Family YMCA, and hundreds of kids attended.
The Back to School Bash was open to all Decatur County children grades K-12 who attend either North Decatur, South Decatur, Greensburg, St. Mary's or Good Shepherd.
Again this year, local students received school supplies, haircuts, articles of clothing and even a free meal.
Member of the Back to School Bash committee and North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School counselor Barb Lecher indicated the event was a success.
“I thought it went fantastic,” Lecher said. “Every year the process gets a little smoother. With input from the county school administration and Natalie Acra, the registration tables were brought inside to get everyone out of the heat. That worked fantastic. We would also like to thank the YMCA for adding games for the children to play while the parents were in line. That really helped too.”
After the hard work was complete, Lecher spoke about why it’s all worth it.
“Just being able to watch the community come together for this cause puts a huge smile on my face,” she said. “There is so much work that goes into this behind the scenes. Huge thanks to the Daily News this year, who took care of the registration process due to construction in the county school buildings and for organizing and stuffing all of the backpacks. That is a huge undertaking and we are very thankful for their extremely long hours in putting all of that together. I also would like to thank all of the area organizations that had booths.”
One of the entities that had a booth set up at the Bash was Decatur County Memorial Hospital. On behalf of DCMH, Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Shearer said they saw some new faces this year, which is always a positive.
“This year’s event went extremely well with record attendance,” Shearer said. “We saw several new families that we did not see last year, and it is encouraging to know we are reaching so many Decatur County families.”
Shearer said the experience allowed DCMH to spread a crucial message.
“It is rewarding to be able to speak to parents as well as their children about being healthy and staying healthy throughout the school year,” Shearer said. “This year, our Immunization Clinic was at the event and was able to check to see if the children were current on their immunizations. DCMH strives to be the gateway to health and wellness in our community, and partnering with the Back to School Bash is one of the ways we can give back.”
Shearer also lauded event organizer Natalie Acra for helping make the event possible.
“Natalie Acra and the Greensburg Daily News staff are great to work with,” Shearer said. “They organize a great event each year and each year it reaches more families. We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the Back to School Bash and are already looking forward to next year.”
Similarly, Acra said there are plenty of people that play a pivotal role in the event’s success year after year.
"Each year the success of the Back to School Bash depends on local businesses, organizations and volunteers," Acra said. "Only with their help are we able to reach this many students in need. So many children now have an opportunity to go back to school with a new backpack, supplies and much needed other materials. Back to school time is a struggle for many families. We are fortunate to live in a community that is always willing to help children and families in need.
"Barb Lecher has been instrumental during this process," Acra continued. "Each year she works with many organizations to participate in the Bash as well as staff from the area schools. The YMCA has supported this event as well for many years by allowing use of their facility as well as serving free meals to children."
Acra said there are some leftover backpacks and supplies. If you have a child still in need, she can be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 7034.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
