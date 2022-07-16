RUSHVILLE – A large crowd of Rush County families in need of a little help with back to school preparations patiently stood in line earlier this week at Riverside Park to receive free backpacks and assorted school supplies.
Caring for Rush County hosted the back to school event April 12 and organizers agree it was a huge success with 300 children receiving needed supplies.
There were an estimated 600 people in attendance, and personnel from the Rushville Parks Department along with assistance from Rush County EMA helped ensure the event ran smoothly by directing traffic and assisting with parking, among other duties.
Representatives from Rush County Community Assistance, First 5 Early Learning Coalition, From the Bottom Up Diaper Pantry, Firefly Children and Family Alliance, The Open Resource, CASY Chances and Services for Youth, Anthem, Meridian Health Services, New Hope Services/Healthy Families, ICAP, Head Start, More for Kids, the Department of Child Services, Rushville Breakfast Optimist and Rush Memorial Hospital were all present and helped distribute the supplies.
In addition, the Indiana Department of Health was on site providing immunizations for children.
Families also received a box of fresh produce and gallons of milk provided by Gleaner’s with the assistance of volunteers from Rush County Community Assistance, the organization that operates the food pantry on E. Third Street.
Door prizes included a refurbished laptop from the Open Resource, a gift card to Pizza King from More for Kids, and several family fun activity kits donated by the various participants.
Families were very appreciative to receive the supplies and were able to hear about many different resources in the community, according to RCCA President Darilyn Bedel.
Firefly Children and Family Alliance provided the backpacks while the remaining supplies were purchased with funds provided by the Rush County Commissioners and participating agencies.
“Our group would like to thank everyone who helped make the event a success!” Bedel said.
Caring for Rush County consists of several different social service agencies and community members in Rush County.
Anyone is welcome to attend the group’s monthly meetings, which take place virtually at 1:15 p.m. on the third Friday of the month.
Contact Jenny McCarrell at jmccarrell@fireflyin.org or Darilyn Bedel at dbedel54@gmail.com if you would like to hear more about the group or receive the link to join the meeting.
