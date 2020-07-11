RUSHVILLE – Although summer is in full swing, the hopeful return to school is just around the corner. As parents and students prepare to return, the Social Services of Rush County is providing some help.
Social Services of Rush County is hosting its second annual “Back to School” event on Thursday (July 16) at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. For the safety of the volunteers and families, this will be a drive-thru distribution. All backpacks will be placed in the trunk of cars to avoid close contact.
“Not knowing when the schools were going to open this year, the Social Services of Rush County really rallied together to plan the Back to School event. We are very excited that we can provide backpacks filled with school supplies to students in our community,” Darilyn Bedel said.
A total of 500 backpacks will be distributed. The backpacks will be pre-packed with school supplies for grades K-8.
The Indiana Children’s Bureau donated the backpacks and the funding for the school supplies came from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
At the same time that day the fairgrounds, Rush Memorial Hospital will be distributing more than 4,000 gallons of milk donated by Prairie Farms.
