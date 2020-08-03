RUSHVILLE - Schools in Rush County are set to start the school year this week. Things are busy at RCHS in preparation for the kick-off to the year.
On Monday, the RCHS girls golf team opened its season with the annual tournament in Richmond. The rest of the fall sports began practice for the fall season.
Teachers had work days Monday and Tuesday and the first day for students is Wednesday. RCHS will have a virtual open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
As schools try to figure out the new “normal” school day, there are some changes that have been implemented to help keep students and staff safe.
Masks or face coverings are required in school when social distancing is not possible, as per the guidelines put in place by Governor Eric Holcomb.
At RCHS, student drop off or pick up should be done at the U-drive by the auditorium or at Harrison Street across from the main entrance to the school building.
Buses will be cleaned and disinfected after each route and students will have assigned seats. Students will be required to wear a mask and family members will sit together.
Once in the classroom, students will be spaced as far apart as possible and will all face the same direction. Close gatherings will be limited as will the sharing of student materials.
On the flip side of the return to school is the virtual option being offered.
Rush County Schools had more than 145 students opt for the virtual experience that will be done through Edmentum. This virtual learning option is full-time learning in which students complete all work through Edmentum with the teachers from Edmentum.
As schools continue to manage the way through returning to school in a pandemic, plans and guidelines may need to be adjusted or changed.
