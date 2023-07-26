GREENSBURG —Decatur County Kids’ Closet’s back-to-school opening is scheduled for 3:30 to 7:10 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg.
Each child will have the opportunity to shop for back-to-school items for free.
Parents or guardians of the participating children must have proof of Decatur County residence in either driver’s license or utility bill form.
Each pre-registered child will have the opportunity to choose the items they take home. Each child receives enough underwear and socks for 5 days, and a new/used pair of shoes and five clothing selections.
The Decatur County Kids Closet was founded in 2012 in the basement of First Christian Church by former local teacher Sue Abplanalp, her husband Jerry and a small group of volunteers.
Abplanalp taught kindergarten for many years and saw the need for clothing in children of low income families. Her dream was to provide new and gently-used clothing to local children for free that the children would be proud to wear on the first day of school.
“I saw them mistreated and teased because they always wore hand-me-downs and I thought, ‘You know, I think that’s what I want to do when I retire is help those families find clothes for their kids,’” she said.
To register for the event, go to https://signup.com/go/ZUGLuYn and follow the prompts or go to Decatur County Kids Closet on Facebook and click the link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.