If you missed signing up for the annual Daily News backpacks filled with school supplies effort (the deadline to register was July 21) or other school supply give-aways in the area, there is still time for those families struggling to pay for the needed materials to obtain free school supplies.
Round Room, LLC. has announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers are donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and while supplies last, more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Participating stores in our area include the Greensburg Verizon location at 430 Freeland Road, the Batesville store at 1040 Ind. 229, the Rushville store at 1907 N. Main Street, and the Shelbyville store at 2400 Marketplace Blvd.
To find the location for additional TCC and/or Wireless Zone School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events, visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and https://shop.wirelesszone.com and select the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Store” filter.
“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022 – totaling $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year on school supplies alone.
Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use #BackpackGiveaway on social media to help spread the word.
To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone, and the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, visit www.RoundRoom.com, www.TCCRocks.com and www.wirelesszone.com.
