GREENSBURG - Approximately 130 local families got a little help with back-to-school preparations this week thanks to an annual program hosted by the Daily News.
Decatur County families in need of assistance acquiring school supplies were asked to pre-register for backpacks full of assorted school-related items. Those backpacks were distributed this week, though as of Wednesday some had yet to be picked up.
Every year families with school-aged children are invited to register their children's names on the Daily News website for the free giveaway.
Area businesses then purchase backpacks or send donations to the Daily News to help offset the cost of the program. Some buy five backpacks, some buy 25; the number changes, but the community supports the event wholeheartedly.
That's when Daily News General Manager Natalie shifts into high gear, filling each backpack with paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, and even crayons for the younger students, and stages them by grade level at the Daily News office on S. Franklin Street.
With children of her own, Acra knows how expensive it is to purchase everything the kids need, and that's her inspiration.
"It's a great opportunity to give back to our community, but I remember being a kid and not having what the other kids had when it came time to go back to school," Acra said. "I know that not having any school supplies or even a new outfit is an opportunity for kids to get picked on, and school is hard enough already."
Fifteen years ago, the Daily News recognized this and partnered with the Decatur County Family YMCA to create the "Back-to-School Bash."
With overwhelming support and participation from many local businesses, the Bash grew every year until the pandemic hit. And then everything ground to a halt.
So, the annual event in the gymnasium at the Y wasn't possible, but Acra was determined to help local kids and business support was still strong, so the effort went online.
In addition to enough supplies to fill backpacks for those who pre-register, extra supplies are always purchased as well. In addition, there are always a few who do register but don't show up to collect their backpacks.
These leftovers are then distributed to folks who request help after the registration deadline and divided up between the three school systems in the county.
"We have a lot of great-hearted people in this community. It's always been this way, people in Greensburg take care of each other. It's one of the wonderful things about living here," Acra said.
For more information about the backpack giveaway, the Cheer Fund or a subscriptions to the Daily News, call 812-663-3111, visit greensburgdailynews.com, or send an email to news@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.