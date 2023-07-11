At least a couple back-to-school events are planned for this month in the Daily News readership area and both involve giving away backpacks full of school supplies.
The first is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. July 12 at Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville, just south of the intersection of W. Water and S. Morgan streets.
There are no income requirements or guidelines involved and the event is open to anyone who needs assistance with school supplies.
In addition to the distribution of backpacks and school supplies, the Rush County Health Department will be on hand to provide needed immunizations. Those interested are asked to bring their record of previous shots and their Medicaid card if applicable.
Sponsored by the various social services that help Rush County families, this is the fifth year for the giveaway effort.
The Back To School Bash in Batesville is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 920 County Line Road.
Sponsored by the Batesville Area Resource Center, this event will feature free backpacks, school supplies and clothing.
The Daily News will again be providing backpacks and school supplies for Decatur County families in need of back-to-school assistance.
Details are still being worked out, so watch the Daily News, check our website at www.greensburgdailynews.com, and follow our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews) for information as it becomes available.
